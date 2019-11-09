LA PORTE, Texas — The La Porte Police Department is looking for a couple who was caught on camera stealing bottles of Hennessy from a liquor store.

On Sep. 3, the couple walked into the First Sip Liquor store in the 8700 block of Spencer Highway and the woman somehow distracted the owner so the man can steal the liquor bottles.

He was caught on camera shoving two bottles down his pants and then walking out of the store without paying.

La Porte police are asking anyone who may recognize this couple to please call the La Porte Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division Secretary Amy Haire and reference case number 19-03441.

