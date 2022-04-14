'Losing their minds with these guns' | Third Ward neighbors react after innocent driver was killed in shootout

Neighbors who tried to help Alva Lopez Rivera thought she may have suffered a medical emergency because they couldn't see that she had been shot.

HOUSTON — Houston police said an innocent driver was killed Wednesday night in a shootout along the Gulf Freeway feeder road.

The victim's SUV kept going until it crashed into Joshua Hurd's house. That's where neighbors sprung into action and tried to help her.

The medical examiner's office identified the victim as Alva Lopez Rivera.

"My friend called me and said someone ran into the house,” Hurd said.

He thanks God he was at work at the time. He said he hates knowing Rivera died, but not necessarily because of the crash. A neighbor's security camera caught the sound of rapid gunfire as well as the crash.

Houston police said they believe Rivera was struck by a stray bullet while driving down the street. They said someone in a car and another person on foot exchanged gunfire.

The suspect's car was left in the middle of the road a few blocks from where Rivera crashed.

"We don’t believe she had any connection to the shootout," HPD Lt. Larry Crowson said. "We believe a stray round hit her and that’s what killed her.”

Neighbor Patricia Wright said she thought Rivera may have had a medical emergency when she saw her vehicle strike the curb and then the house.

"Just to be on your own doing nothing and then suddenly get shot, it's horrible,” Wright said. "We walked up to the car to see if she was alright. But we couldn’t tell she had been shot. She was laid out on in the seat.”

Wright said her own car got shot last year on the Loop during a possible road rage dispute.

“I don’t know if it’s the pandemic ... I don’t know what it is," Wright said. "But people are losing their minds with these guns.”

Now, another innocent person is gone as a result of gunfire.

“I just hate that happened because that can happen to anybody you know?” Wright said.