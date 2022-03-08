Suspect on the run after deadly shooting in Third Ward, HPD says

Police said a man wearing all black clothing, including a black hoodie, and a red face mask walked up to the victim and shot him.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on the city's southeast side on Wednesday night.

According to investigators, a man was shot and killed just before 8 p.m. in the 3300 block of Winbern Street, which is sandwiched between the University of Houston and Texas Southern University campuses and right by Yates High School.

Police said a man wearing all black clothing, including a black hoodie, and a red face mask walked up to the victim and shot him. The suspect then walked to a red van and drove away.

Investigators said another shooting happened blocks away at about the same time. Investigators said they believe the shootings happened within minutes of each other but it's unclear if they're connected.

No weapons were recovered at either scene, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Houston police at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).