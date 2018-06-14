Thieves terrify a clerk when they take off with the convenience store's ATM in northwest Houston.

Crime Stoppers says the six men showed up at the store in the 13300 block of US 290 May 7 with chains and a stolen pickup.

The men can be seen in surveillance video smashing open a window of the store, and wrapping chains around the ATM while the clerk-just a few feet away-appears to be calling someone on a phone.

Seconds later, the thieves use the stolen pickup to pull the ATM out of the store, then load it into the vehicle.

Five of the suspects leave in a different car, according to Crime Stoppers, while one of the thieves drives off with the pickup.

The pickup and the ATM were later found on Liberty Road in northeast Houston.

Crime Stoppers says they will offer up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to charges or an arrest in the case.

Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8744) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.

