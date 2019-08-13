HOUSTON — The Full Armor Firearms is no stranger to attempted burglary after a group of suspects smashed into the front of the west Houston business overnight.

According to store owner James Hillin, this was the 30th time in eight years of business that criminals have targeted his store located in the 11900 block of the Katy Freeway.

Hillin says the burglary happened just after 2:30 a.m., but the group ended up leaving empty-handed since all of the firearms inside were secured in a high-security vault.

The burglars were in and out in 15 seconds after they smashed the glass and ripped out the front door, but discovered they could not access the guns inside, Hillin explained. He says he watched the whole incident on surveillance video.

Hillin says there is usually someone armed watching over the store in case of an attempted robbery.

Back in 2018, Houston police say a security guard shot three burglars during an attempted break-in. In January 2017, one of the gun store employees opened fire on another group of criminals during a break-in.

However, this incident just resulted in costly damage to his store. He says he has never lost any guns to theft despite the numerous attempts by criminals to break into the store.

“Get a real job. You’re willing to work at night. Work as a team. You wear a uniform. You do all the things a normal person would do at a job, why don’t you just get a real job,” Hillin said of the criminals that target his business.

