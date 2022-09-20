Spring business owner chases down thieves who tried to steal $1,000 worth of supplies from Halloween store

Between the pandemic and supply chain issues, its been a challenging time for a small business owner in Spring. So, when thieves stole from his store, he had enough.

SPRING, Texas — Being a small business owner has been a bit scary at times for Glenn Mehterian, haunted by the very real frights of staying afloat the past few years.

“COVID and parties just didn’t happen,” said Cool Kat Party Warehouse owner Mehterian, “But rent did.”

His store located off Spring Cypress Road has also been impacted by a worker shortage. So, on Sunday, when two women were caught on surveillance cameras picked trick over treat, Mehterian had enough. He said one woman pretended to need his help while the other one rolled more than $1,000 worth of fog machines and other merchandise out the door and started loading their car.

Mehterian chased them down.

“Yeah, I think there’s a certain amount of frustration of…. working your butt off and having individuals, I guess, that feel they are titled to something that they are not."

He was able to grab some of the items back but said the women drove away with another $400 worth of fog machines. Frustrated, Mehterian posted the alleged video of the thieves online.

He was touched to see messages of support roll in, and then a message that said they just saw one of the women in handcuffs outside a nearby store.

Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office says that Khadedra Kursh and Myesh Anderson were arrested that same day, caught stealing nearly $2,000 worth of merchandise from a nearby Party City and $1,000 worth from Marshall’s. Officials believe they are also the Cool Kat thieves but are still investigating.

"They were arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail. Khadedra Kursh was booked in for her warrants and charged with Theft. Myesh Anderson was charged with Felony Theft. Their bond and court information have not been set at this time," Constable Mark Herman said in a press release.

According to Pct 4, Kursh was also found to have two open warrants out of Harris County for possession of a controlled substance and criminal trespass. Myesh Anderson had several prior theft convictions and was on bond for a prior theft and aggravated assault of a family member.

Both Party City and Marshall’s had their stolen items returned, but Cool Kat Party Warehouse has not had its items recovered yet.

Mehterian hopes that happens soon, but more so, hopes owning a small business gets a little bit easier.

“It takes its toll,” Mehterian said.