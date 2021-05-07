'It’s devastating': Thieves steal $25,000 worth of copper wire from Houston Alzheimer’s Association

That electrician also said the thieves may get around $4,000 for the scrap, but it will cost the non-profit more than six times that to repair the damage.

HOUSTON — Money that should be going to help Alzheimer’s patients and their families in the Houston area must now be spent on repairs thanks to some greedy thieves.

They hit the Alzheimer’s Association’s Southeast Texas headquarters twice days last week.

The burglars stole copper wiring and furniture worth around $25,000, according to Executive Director Richard Elbein.

Thieves first targeted the building located on the South Loop East near I-45 on the south side sometime early Thursday, July 1.

Elbein told KHOU 11 they got past a security gate and cut power lines from the street all the way to the building.

“I don’t know how they forced it open,” he said. “The electrician said professionals, not some junkie that jumped over the fence.”

That electrician also said the thieves may get around $4,000 for the scrap, but it will cost the non-profit more than six times that to repair the damage. The building has a $25,000 deductible on its insurance plan.

Late Friday or early Saturday, July 3, someone stole patio furniture that originally cost $5,000.

Elbein does not believe insurance will cover the furniture. He believes the organization will have to pay for everything lost.

“That’ll affect the amount of money we have available for research funding, and of course, the services directly to families: educational programs, support groups, social services directly to the families affected,” Elbein said “That’s where the money should be going, and it won’t be going there.”

Elbein says the Alzheimer Association’s Houston property has surveillance cameras but needs power restored to view video.

The building may not reopen until Monday, July 12.