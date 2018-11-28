PASADENA, Texas - Pasadena Police are warning residents of a scam involving fake tree trimmers accused of preying on elderly homeowners.

Police say two male suspects have been posing as employees with CenterPoint, Comcast or tree trimming companies and are able to go into homeowners’ backyards. According to police, one of the suspects distracts the homeowner while the second suspects enters the home and takes cash, jewelry and small collectibles.

Anyone with information on these suspects is urged to contact Detective R. Sorrell at (713) 475-7893.

