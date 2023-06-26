Up to $30,000 worth of medication, equipment stolen from NW Houston vet

The thieves were caught on camera stealing medicine as well as an ultrasound machine.

HOUSTON — A Houston veterinary clinic is hoping someone will recognize the people who broke in and stole tens of thousands of dollars worth of medicine and medical equipment.

The thieves were caught on camera at Houston Spay Neuter Veterinary Clinic on the northwest side.

Early Saturday morning, surveillance video showed them breaking into the front door with a crowbar. They cleaned out the shelves and even broke into a safe where the clinic kept controlled substances. As if stealing medicine that's meant for animals wasn't enough, they were also seen in the video taking an ultrasound machine.

Dr. Amanda Hanna said she thinks they took between $20,000 and $30,000 worth of medication and equipment.

"It was just that moment of horror. You know, you're just getting ready for work ... Your shelves are empty. You got robbed," she said.

Hanna said the clinic works with dozens of rescue organizations to spay and neuter dogs and cats. Incredibly, the day after the robbery, the clinic still managed to find the resources to do the surgeries on 112 feral cats.