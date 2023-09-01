VIDEO: Thief steals large sum of cash from parked car at Splendora gas station

Police said the person had pieces of paper covering up their license plates to prevent themselves from being identified.
It happened Saturday morning at the Fuel Maxx gas station off US 59.
Police said a person in a small blue SUV followed the victims from a Wells Fargo in New Caney to the gas station. The person then broke the back driver's side window of a silver pickup truck and jumped into the vehicle, stealing a large amount of money.
The person then jumped out of the truck and back into the SUV before taking off. Police said the driver had a piece of paper over the license plate to prevent being identified.
Police ask the public to be aware of their surroundings when leaving banks or conducting any kind of money withdrawals.
If you have information on the thief or the incident, contact the Splendora Police Department.
Posted by City of Splendora Police Department on Saturday, January 7, 2023