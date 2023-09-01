VIDEO: Thief steals large sum of cash from parked car at Splendora gas station

Mid morning Splendora Police were dispatched to the Fuelmaxx on US Highway 59 for a Jugging incident. The silver Pick up in the video left Wells Fargo bank in New Caney. The blue in color small SUV followed the victims to the gas station located at Fostoria/59 where the suspect broke the back driver side glass and stole a large sum of cash from the victim. The suspect placed a piece of paper over the license plate to prevent being identified. Everyone please be aware of your surroundings when leaving banks or conducting any kind of money withdraw. Make sure to constantly check your mirrors and if you see or feel like you are being followed, call 911. Make sure secure your valuables l, even if your going to be away from your vehicle for just a few seconds. Anyone with any information, please contact the Splendora Police Department.