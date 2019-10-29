HOUSTON — Police are trying to determine who ran a red light in a deadly two-vehicle collision at a northwest Houston intersection overnight.

One woman is dead, and another, who was transported to a local hospital, is expected to survive.

This happened around 3 a.m. at the intersection of Clay and Brittmoore Road. Houston police say a white car heading south and a black SUV heading east collided at the intersection.

The female driver of the SUV died at the scene, while the driver of the white car was hospitalized, police said.

Sean Teare, with the Harris County District Attorney’s Vehicular Crimes Division, says the white car appears to have struck the SUV, but they are still working to confirm that.

At this time, alcohol does not appear to be a factor, but police say the driver of the white car is being evaluated at the hospital to be sure.

“Going forward it is so important that everyone put together that these are deadly weapons, these crashes happen every single night, and it is so important to understand that every time you turn the key, you are loading a firearm and you’ve got be responsible,” Teare said. “And that goes to the things most of us do, trying to beat yellow lights, trying to run a red if you are in a hurry, those have consequences, those actions alone, completely sober and paying attention, have consequences.”

The identities of the drivers involved have not been released. No other injuries were reported.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM