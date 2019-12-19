HOUSTON — Local authorities are hoping the public can help them locate six fugitives in the Houston area.

All six men are wanted for sex crimes against children and have active warrants. Crime Stoppers of Houston and KHOU are not making any legal claims that this is the most current legal status.

Tips of up to $5,000 are being offered for information that leads to the charging and/or arrest of the suspects below.

The Houston Police Department’s Special Victims Division and Crime Stoppers are looking for:

Maurice Turner

Turner is wanted for the sexual assault of a child under the age of 17. Police described Turner as being a black male, 20 years old, approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs about 164 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. Turner has additional warrants for unrelated charges.

Israel Morales Gomez

Gomez is wanted for indecency with a child-sexual contact. Detectives learned the victim was sexually abused by Gomez on multiple occasions. Police said Gomez is 36 years old, approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.

Marco Antonio Marin Morales

Morales is wanted for indecency with a child by contact. The victim in the case was 9 years old. Police said Morales is a Hispanic male, 46 years old, approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds and has brown eyes and short black hair. His last known location was in Fresno, Texas.

Isnael Borges Rosell

Rosell is wanted for indecency with a child by contact. The victim in the case was 12 years old. Police described Rosell as being a Hispanic male, 26 years old, approximately 6 feet, 2 inches tall and has brown eyes and short curly black hair that was colored blonde on top. Rosell is believed to be in the Houston or Atlanta area.

Mario Daniel Valdes Pacheco

Pacheco is wanted for the continuous aggravated sexual abuse of a child. Police said that Pacheco began sexually abusing his 4-year-old victim in 2011 and continued until the child was 10. Police said he is a Hispanic male, 25 years old, approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds and has brown eyes and black medium length hair. He may be using the alias Danny Valdes.

Jose Boanerge Castillo

Castillo is wanted for the continuous sexual assault of a child. Police said he's a Hispanic male, 60 years old, approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds and has brown eyes and short brown hair.

