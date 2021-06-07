Bond raised for Theresa Balboa, woman charged in connection with death of child believed to be Samuel Olson

The bond on the tampering with evidence charge was $500,000. The judge added another $100,000 on the charge of attacking Samuel's father, Dalton, last fall.

Theresa Balboa, the woman at the center of the investigation into Samuel Olson's disappearance, faced a judge for the first time Monday morning.

The new $600,000 bond includes $500,000 on the tampering with evidence charge and another $100,000 added on the charge of impeding the breathing of Samuel's dad last November. She was out on bond for that charge when she was arrested last week in Jasper.

The district attorney said more charges could be coming once an autopsy is complete on the child found with Balboa last week. The little boy is believed to be Samuel Olson, who was reported missing on May 27.

Prosecutors said the child had been dead for weeks before his body was found in the Jasper motel room where Balboa was arrested.

Prosecutors say the victim was wrapped in a black plastic bag and duct tape and stuffed into a plastic bin.

Samuel's maternal grandmother said over the weekend that it’s hard for her to believe that nobody else has been charged in connection with the boy’s death.

Prosecutors said Balboa’s roommate first found out the boy was dead on May 10 when he saw his lifeless body on a bed covered in bruises.

Prosecutors said he helped Balboa move the child into the bathtub and later move his body to a storage unit. Prosecutors said a different man went with Balboa and the body to the motel in Jasper. That man later tipped off Crime Stoppers and told them where to find Balboa and the body.

Neither man has been charged with any crime.