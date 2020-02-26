HOUSTON, Texas — Violent crime is up in parts of Houston.

The city announced new measures Tuesday to try and get a handle on it.

“The uptick in crime is a concern to everyone," Mayor Sylvester Turner said. "And it’s important for us to get on top of it now.”

While announcing the annual “March on Crime” initiative, Turner revealed these measures to try and address it:

$1.5 million in overtime spending for officers on the job in targeted areas.

Technology upgrades at the Real Time Crime Center.

Possible purchase of smart cameras with advanced analytics and other features.

"Our focus, obviously, will be violent crime as it always is, across the board,” Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo.

In addition to violent crime, Acevedo said reducing the number of vehicular burglaries continues to be a focus as well.

Cutting down on DWI-related crashes that too often prove deadly on Houston streets is also a goal.

"We want the safest city in the United States,” Turner said.

There is some good news.

While violent crime may be up, officials said overall crime is down.

Part of the city’s plan is also police recruitment.

Mayor Turner said HPD is currently down about 600 officers.

