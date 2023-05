Constable Alan Rosen said the illegal gaming machines were "rigged against the players."

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two people were arrested when authorities busted a game room on the southeast side.

The Precinct 1 Constable's Office and the Houston Police Department raided The Lucky Penny on Spencer Highway near South Allen-Genoa Road.

They said the establishment had more than 200 illegal gaming machines.