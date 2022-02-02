Volunteer firefighter sexually assaulted underage girl 15 times in 17 days, prosecutor says

A 16-year-old girl told her school that she was assaulted by a family friend. Deer Park police confirmed that he was a volunteer firefighter in southeast Houston.

DEER PARK, Texas — A local volunteer firefighter has been arrested and charged for repeatedly sexually assaulting a teen girl, according to authorities.

Thomas Gerald Golightly, 30, is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and sexual assault of a child.

Court records say the 16-year-old victim made an outcry to her school.

According to court records, Golightly sexually assaulted the girl at least 15 times between Dec. 18, 2021, and Jan. 5, 2022. He appeared in probable court after he was arrested by the Deer Park Police Department.

During his court hearing, prosecutors described the violent sexual assault.

"Use of a deadly weapon ... (he put) a knife to the throat of the complainant ... strangling the complainant," they said.

Court documents said the 16-year-old spoke out at her school in Deer Park. According to records, she said a friend of her family sexually assaulted her. She was concerned that she may be pregnant as a result of the attacks.

"The complainant reported 15 different sexual assaults within 17 days," the prosecutor said.

Deer Park police confirmed Golightly was a firefighter with the Southeast Volunteer Fire Department, in southeast Houston. The police department did not release his mugshot or any information on this case.

Golightly's bond was set at $175,000 for both charges.

Some of his bond conditions include not having any contact with the victim. He can't go within 200 feet of where the victim lives, works or goes to school. He also can't have any contact with a minor under the age of 17, except for his 10-year-old disabled son.

Golightly is still in the Harris County Jail. His next court appearance is set for Feb. 28.

KHOU 11 News reached out to Golightly's attorney but hasn't heard back.

