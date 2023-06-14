Vote to fire Texas superintendent charged with online solicitation of a minor gets delayed

A vote to fire Michael Stevens, 47, was delayed by at least two weeks as he remains in the Harris County Jail.

HOUSTON — A vote on whether to fire a North Texas superintendent has been delayed for at least two weeks.

Members of the Itasca ISD school board were scheduled to meet Tuesday to vote on if they should fire Superintendent Michael Stevens, but the district decided to take no further action.

The 47-year-old Stevens remains in Harris County Jail on a $100,000 bond after being suspended with pay by the district earlier this month. Keith Boles was appointed as interim superintendent by the Itasca Board for Trustees.

Rosen also said Stevens sent inappropriate photos and asked for images and videos in return.

What we've learned about Michael Stevens' background

According to Rosen, Stevens was a teacher, coach, principal, and assistant principal in various districts located in North Texas and the Gulf Coast.

"He doesn’t have any children, but he’s been around children his whole career," Rosen said.

Stevens was hired as Itasca ISD superintendent in March 2022 after holding the same position with Channing ISD, according to the district's website.

"The district has a great reputation and my wife and I are looking forward to getting to know everyone and becoming part of the community," Stevens said in a statement when he was hired.

He'd also been a teacher and coach in Mesquite ISD, Palacios ISD and Vernon ISD. He later became assistant principal in Vernon ISD, then secondary principal in Electra ISD.