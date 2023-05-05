Funerals for Texas mass shooting victims begin Friday

The first funeral will be for Diana Velasquez on Friday. The services for the four remaining four victims will be Saturday.

SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas — Family and friends will begin to say goodbye Friday to five people who were killed in San Jacinto County a week ago.

The first funeral is for Diana Velasquez Friday. Then on Saturday, services will be held for Sonia Guzman. Daniel Enrique Lazo, Obdulia Molina and Jonathan Caceres.

Fifteen people were in the house when accused shooter Francisco Oropeza opened fire on April 28. Only 10 made it out alive.

Family members said the families were very close and would get together often.

According to investigators, four of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene and 9-year-old Daniel died at an area hospital. Others were found covered in blood inside the home, but none of them were injured, according to authorities.

Oropeza is also accused of killing Cáceres and his girlfriend, Molina. Molina leaves behind two children in the U.S. and two others in Honduras, according to sources. Her family in Honduras said she was a fighter -- a woman with goals.

Oropeza also shot and killed 21-year-old Diana Velásquez, according to officials. She leaves behind her partner and their two kids.

The bodies of the victims will be flown back to Honduras to be buried.

