Investigators believe Turner's crimes began as early as December 2018 and there could possibly be more victims within the greater Southeast Texas region.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A former Texas Peace Officer was arrested Tuesday after being charged with two counts of sexual assault.

The investigation into 46-year-old David Lynn Turner, who worked as a reserve Texas Peace Office in Harris County between 2012 and 2015, started after several victims, all describing similar incidents, claimed Turner targeted them through dating apps and social media, according to investigators.

Turner would then allegedly meet up with these victims, drive them to remote locations within San Jacinto County, and other surrounding counties, where he would say they are going "ghost hunting" and then would sexually force himself upon the victims in various ways, detectives said.

As a result of the investigation, Turner was arrested and charged. He is currently in the San Jacinto County Jail with a $500,000 bond.

Investigators believe Turner's crimes began as early as December 2018 and there could possibly be more victims within the greater Southeast Texas region including, Beaumont, Galveston, Katy, The Woodlands, Coldspring and Livingston.

Anyone with information or who has had previous interactions with Turner is urged to call the San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office at 936-653-4367 or the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5800. You can remain completely anonymous by calling the Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-7867.