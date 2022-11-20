At least 2 found shot near Texas Medical Center, police say

UT Police and Houston police located two people with gunshot wounds at a gas station on Greenbriar Drive.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after at least two people were found shot at a gas station near the Texas Medical Center.

The shooting happened around 5 a.m. Sunday near the Shell at the intersection of Greenbriar Drive and W. Holcombe Boulevard.

We're told officers with the University of Texas and Houston police found at least two people with gunshot wounds when they arrived. One of the victims was a woman who was shot in the back.