At least 2 found shot near Texas Medical Center, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after at least two people were found shot at a gas station near the Texas Medical Center.
The shooting happened around 5 a.m. Sunday near the Shell at the intersection of Greenbriar Drive and W. Holcombe Boulevard.
We're told officers with the University of Texas and Houston police found at least two people with gunshot wounds when they arrived. One of the victims was a woman who was shot in the back.
Police didn't provide further details on the condition of the victims or if any suspects have been detained.