Texas man charged with sexually abusing child in Orchard Park

James Q. Carollo, 28, of Crosby, Texas was arrested in Texas on a warrant issued out of Erie County.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — A Texas man is facing multiple charges for allegedly raping and sexually abusing an Orchard Park girl who was under the age of 13 years old at the time.

James Q. Carollo, 28, of Crosby, Texas was arrested in Texas on a warrant issued out of Erie County. He is charged with:

Two Counts of Rape in the First Degree (Class B felony)

One Count of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree (Class D felony)

Six Counts of Criminal Sexual Act in the Second Degree (Class D felony)

One Count of Strangulation in the Second Degree (Class D felony)

One Count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Class A misdemeanor)

Detectives with the Orchard Park Police say the female juvenile victim and her mother went to the police to report that starting in 2022, when the victim was 12 years old, Carollo allegedly began having sexual intercourse with the child at their home in Orchard Park.

Carollo was the mother's live-in boyfriend at the time. The victim told police that the sexual abuse would happen when the mother would leave the house for extended periods of time during the day. The victim said Carollo allegedly told her that he would hurt the family if she told anyone.

They said the abuse ended when Carollo left the area and moved to Texas.

Orchard Park Police Detective Darryl Purucker interviewed Carollo in May. Police say Carollo confessed to Detective Purucker during the interview that he did have sexual intercourse with the female juvenile.