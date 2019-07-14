GARLAND, Texas — A 41-year-old man is in jail after police say he led them on a pursuit through multiple cities Saturday night.

Garland police said it all started just before 11 p.m., when an officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop at the 2000 block of Northwest Highway.

Instead of stopping, Brannon Langdon Spencer drove away and led officers on a pursuit onto LBJ Freeway.

Police followed Spencer for more than an hour, through multiple cities including Dallas, Duncanville, Garland and Irving before being apprehended in Mesquite.

Spencer is currently in the Garland Jail and faces charges of evading arrest in a vehicle and misdemeanor warrants.

