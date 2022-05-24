Texas leaders react to mass shooting at Uvalde elementary school

UVALDE, Texas — Words of pain, grief and heartbreak are pouring in from Texas leaders who learned the devastating news of 14 young students and a teacher losing their lives in a mass shooting at a Uvalde, Texas elementary school.
The shooting happened Tuesday morning at Robb Elementary School. Students were finishing out their final days of classes when an 18-year-old man, identified as Salvador Ramos, entered the school with a handgun, an AR-15 assault weapon and high capacity magazines, sources said.
Two law enforcement sources said Ramos is suspected of killing his grandmother before going on the school shooting rampage, according to CBS News.
The suspect was reportedly shot and killed by responding officers.
The last day of school for Robb elementary was this coming Thursday with graduation set for Friday.
Reaction from Texas leaders
Watch Gov. Abbott give an update on the deadly shooting at Robb elementary below: