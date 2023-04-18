Texas cheerleader in ICU after being shot during altercation in Elgin HEB parking lot

One of the cheerleaders was flown to the hospital in critical condition. She is currently in ICU. The other cheerleader was grazed by a bullet.

ELGIN, Texas — A man was arrested Tuesday after an overnight shooting in an HEB parking lot injured two young Texas cheerleaders.

Elgin police were called to the HEB on 1080 E. US 290 -- which is about a 30-minute drive from Austin -- after shots were fired. While police were rushing to the scene, they said they received another call about someone being shot 5 minutes away from the grocery store.

Police were able to determine that these two incidents were connected. They said an altercation happened in the parking lot of the HEB and multiple shots were fired into a vehicle. Police did not say what led to the altercation.

Two people in the vehicle were hit, according to police. One of the victims was treated and released on scene. The other had to be flown to the hospital where they were listed in critical condition, police said.

During an investigation, police identified the gunman as Pedro Tello Rodriguez Jr. He was located and taken into custody for deadly conduct, a third-degree felony.

Police said this is an active investigation and additional charges could be filed.

Who are the victims

According to the owner of the Woodlands Elite Cheer Co., the victims are two cheerleaders who use her gym to train.

The cheerleaders were reportedly headed home from The Woodlands area when they got into an altercation with Rodriguez.

The owner said the cheerleader who is in critical condition is Payton Washington. Payton has been described as an icon and elite superstar.

A GoFundMe says she was shot twice and is currently in the ICU.

The owner said the other victim was grazed by a bullet.

