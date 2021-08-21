Gov. candidate Allen West 'livid' after wife arrested for suspicion of DWI, denies she was drinking

Allen West, the former Texas Republican Party chairman, said in an Instagram video Saturday morning that his wife had not been drinking.

DALLAS — The wife of Texas gubernatorial candidate Allen West was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in northwest Dallas on Friday night, police said, but West denied that his wife had been drinking.

Angela West, 61, was arraigned in Dallas County on Saturday morning and faces a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15.

Allen West, the former Texas Republican Party chairman who is challenging Gov. Greg Abbott, said in an Instagram video Saturday morning that his wife had not been drinking alcohol Friday night and that her breathalyzer test "came up negative." Police said they took a blood specimen, which will determine Angela West's blood alcohol level, but those results are pending.

WFAA asked Dallas police about the results of a breathalyzer test but they said they could not confirm any information.

Police in a news release said an officer stopped West in the 2300 block of West Northwest Highway at 8:44 p.m. The officer "had reasons to believe the driver may be intoxicated," the release said. Allen West told WFAA that his wife was pulled over for failing to use a turn signal.

The officer had Angela West go through a field sobriety test, "which subsequently led to her arrest for DWI," the release said.

Police said the child in her vehicle was released to the child's father. West was taken to the Dallas County jail, where the blood specimen was taken. Police have not released more information about the incident.

In his video posted Saturday, Allen West said he was "highly pissed off" and "beyond livid" at how police handled the incident. He accused police of leaving his young grandson with two police officers after the arrest.

West also said he spoke with witnesses who said his wife was drinking only water and lemonade at a dinner at P.F. Chang's before the arrest.

"This is crap," West said in the video, which he posted from the Dallas County jail Saturday morning. "Now I support the thin blue line, but this is insidious. They put my grandson at risk, at jeopardy, left him with a couple of police officers, and carted his grandmother into jail when she had water and lemonade. That's what witnesses said that were with her. She had water and lemonade at dinner. I'm beyond livid. And I'm telling you something, Dallas County Sheriff's Office, Dallas Police Chief, I want an explanation for this."

Earlier this year, Angela West ran for Garland City Council District 3 but did not advance to the runoff election.

Allen West, the former Texas Republican Party chairman, announced this summer that he will run against Gov. Greg Abbott.