Texas DPS looking for 'known white supremacist' threatening to challenge police at state capitol

Officials say Hardy Lloyd threatened to carry a firearm onto the grounds of the Texas Capitol and challenge any officer that tries to "take enforcement action."

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help in finding a Pennsylvania man wanted for making terroristic threats.

Hardy Carroll Lloyd, 44, is a known white supremacist and is wanted by authorities after posting a series of threatening comments online. In them, he talks about carrying a firearm onto the grounds of the Texas State Capitol this weekend and challenging any law enforcement officer who tries to take enforcement actions against him, Texas DPS said.

Although Lloyd is from Pennsylvania, Texas DPS said he "has significant ties to the Austin area" in addition to the threats he posted saying he would be at the Capitol over the weekend.

Lloyd is a convicted felon and cannot legally carry a firearm. He is described as being 5 feet and 11 inches tall and weighs about 250 pounds.

Texas DPS said people should not try to apprehend him, as he is considered armed and dangerous.

Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to Lloyd's arrest. Texas DPS said all tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Texas Crime Stoppers, funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of a suspect responsible for a particular crime.

Tips can be submitted by calling the Crime Stoppers headline at 1-800-252-8477 or submitting them online.

