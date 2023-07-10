12 arrested after illegal cockfighting ring busted in East Texas

Polk County officials said 12 people were arrested when they busted an illegal cockfighting ring in Leggett on Sunday.

LEGGETT, Texas — A dozen people were arrested Sunday after a cockfighting ring was busted in East Texas, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Just before 2 p.m., while investigating a tip they had received about an illegal cockfighting ring, Polk County authorities showed up at a location in Leggett where, upon their arrival, they said people scattered into the woods.

Detectives said they found the location where the illegal fights were taking place as well as evidence that's usually associated with fighting roosters.

Once they got a search warrant, 31 roosters were seized, two of which were dead. They also said they found evidence of three roosters that had been buried in the area, likely killed in previous fights.

Twelve people were arrested and 14 vehicles were towed from the property. All of the people who were arrested were charged with cockfighting. Authorities said additional charges were possible.