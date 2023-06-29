Man arrested in death of Texas City teen found shot multiple times

Joshua Blanks, 41, was arrested late Wednesday night in the death of Johnathan Rodriguez, 19.

TEXAS CITY, Texas — After nearly a month, a man was arrested in the death of a Texas City teen.

Joshua Blanks, 41, was arrested late Wednesday night in the death of Johnathan Rodriguez, 19. The teen was shot multiple times on May 31 just a block from where Blanks was arrested.

Texas City police did not say why they believe he shot the teen and they didn't give any information on what led up to the shooting.

Blanks is currently in the Galveston County Jail on charges of murder, making terroristic threats by interrupting a public place, and criminal mischief.

His bond was set at $504,000.

He said Rodriguez had been accepted at the College of the Mainland and wanted to study anesthesiology.

Principal Mac McConnell had a front-row seat to the teen's transformation.

"Superman ... worked his butt off," McConnell said.

McConnell met Rodriguez three years ago through a district program at Galveston County Juvenile Justice Center.

"He made some poor choices but wanted to change his life and create a better path for himself," McConnell said.

Rodriguez got into an accelerated program on McConnell’s alternative education campus to get back on track. He passed 30 courses in six months and graduated in May 2022.

"He very easily could have been another statistic. His life was headed in that direction, but to his credit and to his work ethic, he really turned his life around," McConnell said. "I was so proud of him. We were all so proud of him,"

The two stayed in contact.

"On Tuesday, March 29, I was, like, you know, I need to give him a call, and I didn’t. And I wish I would have," McConnell said.

"I feel like a piece of me is missing," said Rodriguez's mother, Kandy Treviño.

Treviño is raising money to honor her son's wishes for a traditional Native American mausoleum burial.

"All I want is to help lay my baby boy to rest, giving him what he wanted," she said.

After he found out that the family's GoFundMe was still far short of its goal, McConnell reached out to KHOU 11 News for help.

"She said, ‘I don’t know what to do. I can’t bury my baby,'" McConnell said.