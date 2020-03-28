TEXAS CITY, Texas — What started as investigations into three different shootings have all been linked to a home invasion in Texas City, according to police. The incident has left at least two people dead and several others hospitalized.

The Texas City Police Department said masked gunmen entered an apartment on 5th Avenue South near Martin Luther King Street around 4:15 a.m. During the invasion, several people inside the apartment were shot. They were all taken to different hospitals.

While police were investigating that scene, reports came in of a car crash on 4th Avenue South near 10th Street South. Officers said the driver was taken to the hospital. The person was later pronounced dead.

Officers also received a call from HCA Houston Mainland Hospital where, according to police, a shooting victim had arrived at the emergency room.

Since then, a second person has died in the hospital, investigators said. The condition of the remaining victims has not been released.

