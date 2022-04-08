Man threatening woman with knife shot by Texas City officer, police say

The man has been identified as 72-year-old Juan Benard Benavides, Jr. He is currently in the hospital in an unknown condition.

TEXAS CITY, Texas — A man who was threatening a woman with a knife Friday was shot by a Texas City police officer, according to the law enforcement agency.

This happened at about 3:25 p.m. in the 1100 block of 5th Avenue North.

Police said officers responded to the scene in reference to a family disturbance and found a man, identified as 72-year-old Juan Benard Benavides, Jr., threatening a woman with a knife.

Officers reportedly gave Benavides several commands but he refused to reply.

One officer then fired his weapon at Benavides, striking him in the stomach area, police said. This allowed the woman to break free from Benavides without any further injuries.

Benavides was taken to a nearby hospital for his gunshot wound. His current condition is unknown at this time.

This incident is being investigated by the Galveston County Sheriff's Office.

KHOU 11 reporter Matt Dougherty is following this story and will have an update on KHOU 11 at 10 p.m.