TEXAS CITY, Texas — Texas City High School was evacuated after a tip of a potential bomb threat on Friday.

Texas City ISD says law enforcement is conducting a sweep of the grounds and building after they received a tip from Crime Stoppers.

District officials say police will not allow parents into the area until further notice. Parents will be notified when they can pick up their children.

