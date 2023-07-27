240 pounds of marijuana found in Texas City after deputies intercept packages from California

Three people have been arrested in connection to the bust.

TEXAS CITY, Texas — More than 240 pounds of high-grade marijuana was found at two residences in Texas after the Galveston County Organized Crime Unit intercepted 10 packages coming from California, according to the sheriff's office.

After the packages containing marijuana were intercepted, investigators conducted two search warrants at separate Texas City residences. That's where they found the 240 pounds of marijuana along with 7,000 grams of THC.

Three people have been arrested in connection to the bust. Investigators arrested 41-year-old Richard King, 52-year-old Steven Alaniz and 41-year-old Nikki Galicia during a traffic stop.

King has been charged with possession of marijuana between 50 and 200 pounds and manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance. His bond has been set at $200,000.

Alaniz and Galicia were both charged with possession of a controlled substance. Alaniz's bond was set at $75,000. Galicia's bond was set at $35,000.

Authorities said an investigation was ongoing and additional charges are expected.