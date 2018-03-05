TEXAS CITY, Texas - A Texas City commissioner has been indicted in a crash that killed two people last year.

A grand jury on Thursday indicted Dee Ann Haney on two counts of manslaughter for the deaths of Hong Phuc Le and Duoc Van Le. She was initially charged with felony intoxicated manslaughter.

On July 3, 2017, Haney allegedly was driving on the shoulder of I-45 near the Galveston Causeway at an “unsafe speed,” according to officials, and crashed into the father and his son who were standing outside of their truck.

Haney is accused of driving after consuming Metaxalone, Zolpidem or Pseudoephedrine, authorities said. Court documents state she admitted to smoking marijuana before the crash.

Haney faces two second-degree felony charges that could result in probation or 2 to 20 years in prison. She has been out on bond since her arrest last July.

