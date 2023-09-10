Man accused in Texas City restaurant burglaries found in jail on other burglary charges, police say

Surveillance video helped investigators identify the thief as 36-year-old Charles Buckley. He was found in the Harris County Jail on other burglary charges.

TEXAS CITY, Texas — The Texas City Police Department announced Monday that a suspect was in custody who they believe broke into several businesses.

Last week, police said they thought that the same man broke into three restaurants in a matter of hours last week. He stole money and liquor from Grandpa Rosario's, Gus' and The Reef.

Police believe the burglaries happened between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Victims said their doors were kicked in and their restaurants were ransacked. They also said the power was cut off.

The one thing that all of the restaurants have in common is that they all are restaurants in Texas City that have been open for decades.