4 shot at Texas City apartment complex, police say

Texas City police said the shooting happened at an apartment complex off the Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TEXAS CITY, Texas — Four people were injured in a shooting Wednesday night at an apartment complex in Texas City, according to police.

Authorities said it happened around 6:30 p.m. at an apartment complex off the Emmett F. Lowry Expressway near Century Boulevard.

According to Texas City police, two women and a man were found at the apartment with non-life-threatening injuries. Another woman, who was shot in the back, showed up at an area hospital in critical condition, police said.

The man who drove her to the hospital was questioned.

Police said two children were inside the apartment but they weren't hurt.