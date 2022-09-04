Toddler in critical condition, mother wounded in Texas City shooting, police say

The mother called authorities as they were responding to another call about the shooting. That woman's daughter was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

TEXAS CITY, Texas — The Texas City Police Department is calling on the public for any information related to a shooting early Saturday morning. A representative said a little girl and her mother are in the hospital because of it.

Police got a call about shots fired at about 1 a.m. in the area of 13th Avenue North and 21st Street North.

While they were heading to the area, a woman called, saying she was struck by a bullet while in her apartment on the 1900 block of 13th Avenue North.

Officers went to the apartment complex and found her outside with a gunshot wound to her leg.

She asked someone to go into her apartment and check on her child while officers tended to her gunshot wound. Police found her young daughter in bed with several gunshot wounds.

Texas City police believe the little girl is around 1 to 3 years old.

She and her mother were taken to UTMB Galveston. The daughter is in critical condition and her mother is stable.

Police are still investigating the shooting. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Texas City PD Criminal Investigations unit at 409-643-5720.