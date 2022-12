Police appeared to rope off a section of the hospital's parking lot while officers processed the scene.

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is investigating what they believe to be a murder-suicide outside Texas Children's Hospital West Campus.

A section of the hospital's parking lot was roped off while officers processed the scene.

The hospital said it is still open and people can still visit the emergency room if they need to.

We have a crew at the scene to gather more information.

This is a developing situation that will be updated if/when more information becomes available.

Zack Tawatari on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram