HOUSTON – A man who was on the state’s 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender list is in custody after he was arrested Sunday in Houston, the Texas Department of Public Safety says.

Anthony Fitzgerald Turner, 54, was listed as a high-risk offender wanted for parole violation and failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

The arrest came as the result of a Crime Stoppers tip, and a reward of up to $3,000 will be paid, according to DPS.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force, including Department of Public Safety (DPS) Special Agents and the Texas Attorney General’s Office, coordinated with the Houston Police Department to locate him in northeast Houston.

In June 2016 he left his last known address in Houston. His criminal history includes convictions for aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and burglary.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and Sex Offender lists. You can find the current lists – with photos – on the DPS website here. "Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous," states DPS.

