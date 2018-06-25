HOUSTON – Eleven members of the jury in the Terry Thompson choking death case believed he was not guilty of murder, according to Thompson's attorney.

The murder trial ended in a mistrial Saturday night because jurors remained deadlocked after three long days of deliberations.

Here's the breakdown of how they were voting, according to the defense attorney:

11-1: Not guilty of murder

10-2: Not guilty of manslaughter

8-4: Not guilty of criminally negligent homicide

Prosecutors claim Thompson strangled 24-year-old John Hernandez after Thompson witnessed him urinating behind his truck outside a Denny’s in the Sheldon area.

The jury deliberated for 29 hours after hearing several days of testimony last week.

The case is back to square one now after the mistrial.

“A trial like this, a mistrial basically means it’s as if the trial never happened,” said Scot Courtney, Thompson’s defense attorney.

KHOU legal analyst Gerald Treece says the ball is now in the district attorney's court. The law requires a decision on how to proceed to be made in a “reasonable” amount of time. That will happen after both sides talk to members of the deadlocked jury.

“They took their time. They did what they can do. Now we have to reassess our position and that will let us know what we’re going to do,” said Jules Johnson after court Saturday, Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

A lot of options are on the table.

Prosecutors can re-try the case, change the charge, offer a plea deal or drop the case altogether.

Thompson’s wife, a former deputy, is also charged with murder.

Treece says the mistrial doesn’t directly impact Chauna Thompson’s trial, but it could have a ripple effect after prosecutors talk to jurors and find out how strong their case really is.

