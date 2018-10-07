FRIENDSWOOD, Texas - Friendswood police say a pair of teen vandals used fire extinguishers to cause thousands of dollars in damage to a local high school.

Officers said on July 4 around 4:02 p.m., they responded to a fire alarm sounding at Friendswood High School.

When they got inside the school, they noticed a white haze in the girl's gym where the alarm was located.

Several fire extinguishers were scattered throughout the gym, with powder from the extinguishers on the floors, walls, goals and scoreboards, according to the officers.

School officials checked their security cameras, and a Friendswood officer was able to ID two 13-year-old students who attend Friendswood Junior High.

The teens' parents were called, and the teens were charged with felony criminal mischief, and taken to the Galveston County Juvenile Justice Center.

The vandals caused $7,600 damage to the school, say police.

