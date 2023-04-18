x
Crime

HPD: 15-year-old girl in critical condition after being shot during fight in Rice Military area

Police said shots were fired when a fight broke out in a parking lot on Yale Street just south of I-10.
HOUSTON — Two 15-year-olds were shot Tuesday in the Rice Military area, officials say.

Police said shots were fired when a fight broke out in a parking lot on Yale Street near Washington Avenue.

Houston police said a 15-year-old girl was shot and taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

According to police, a 15-year-old boy was also grazed by a bullet. He was placed in handcuffs at the scene but it's unknown what his role was in the shooting.

Police didn't release any information about a suspect or a motive in the shooting.

