HPD: 15-year-old girl in critical condition after being shot during fight in Rice Military area

HOUSTON — Two 15-year-olds were shot Tuesday in the Rice Military area, officials say.
Police said shots were fired when a fight broke out in a parking lot on Yale Street near Washington Avenue.
Houston police said a 15-year-old girl was shot and taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
According to police, a 15-year-old boy was also grazed by a bullet. He was placed in handcuffs at the scene but it's unknown what his role was in the shooting.
Police didn't release any information about a suspect or a motive in the shooting.