One of the victims was critically wounded and the other was grazed and not seriously hurt, according to Houston police.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a shooting that left a 16-year-old boy critically injured Monday night.

The teen and another 18-year-old were shot outside an apartment complex in the 8500 block of Pitner Road in northwest Houston, HPD said.

The 16-year-old was rushed to the hospital and the 18-year-old was treated on the scene for a graze wound.

Police said they believe the teens were standing on the sidewalk when a truck drove by and opened fire.