Teen shot 8 times in triple shooting near shopping center, police say

Police say they have no motive for the gunfight between two parties.

HOUSTON — Three people, including two teens, were injured in a shooting on Westheimer near Highway 6, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Sunday in a shopping center near 13990 Westheimer Road.

Houston police say they were responding to a shooting in progress and discovered several businesses were shot up, but no people.

A short time later, police say two teens, 16 and 18, showed up at a nearby emergency room.

Police say the 16-year-old was shot eight times.

Amazingly both teens are currently stable, according to police.

Another man involved in the shooting was found by police. Police say the man was in his 20s and was shot in the leg.

Police say the shooting was a gunfight between both parties, but did not say what led up to the shooting.