HOUSTON — At least four to five gunmen shot two teenagers at an apartment complex in east Houston overnight, police said.

The shooting was reported at about 9:50 p.m. Thursday in the 12800 block of Market Street, not far from Normandy and I-10.

Police said the teens were outside, in the parking lot area, when the suspects approached and opened fire. The teens were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive, Lt. Semien said.

Investigators said the attack was caught on surveillance video, but they still want witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information about this crime should call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

