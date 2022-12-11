2 teens shot near Deerbrook Mall, officials say

Authorities said two people were taken into custody after the shooting.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two teens were shot Sunday in the Humble area, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office officials.

Authorities said it happened near the intersection of Kenswick Drive and Huntermoor Circle, which is just west of Deerbrook Mall.

Authorities said both teens were taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Two people were detained, officials said. A weapon was also recovered.