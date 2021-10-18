HCSO: Someone opened fire on several teens in north Harris County

Deputies say they believe the group of teens was a part of some sort of car meet up.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Someone opened fire on a group if teens injuring at least two and possibly one other early Monday, according to Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

This happened just before 1 a.m. in the 1700 block of Aldine Mail Route in north Harris County.

Deputies believe the group of teens was a part of some sort of car meet up near Aldine Mail Route and the Eastex Freeway. They said the group of cars took off and that’s when shots were fired along the roadway as the teens headed west.

The car the teens were in crashed into a ditch as a result of the shooting. Video shows several bullet holes in the vehicle.

UPDATE: Take a look at the damage left over. Luckily, no one seriously injured. Authorities believe this involved a group of teens who were a part of some sort of car meet up.. Cars took off, that's when shots were fired. Three shot, all expected to be ok.@KHOU11 #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/mJ7jNmASJB — Brittany Ford (@BFordKHOU) October 18, 2021

Investigators said one of the victims was hit in the hand and another in the shoulder, but no one was seriously hurt.

Deputies brought in K-9 units to search for a potential third victim who ran from the scene of the crash.

The two injured teens were taken to a nearby hospital and are expected to be okay, deputies said.

Investigators have not released any details on a suspect description or motive in the shooting. They are searching for surveillance video hoping to get a better idea of what happened.