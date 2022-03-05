1 killed, 3 injured in 3-car high-speed crash, deputies say

HCSO says the teens were going at a high rate of speed when they crashed into another car, killing the driver.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man is dead following a high speed crash that involved several teens, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened Monday around 9:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Fry Road.

Deputies say a vehicle was leaving a private driveway from a McDonald's parking lot.

That driver was then struck by a speeding vehicle heading southbound, according to HCSO. The impact of the crash caused the driver to travel across all three lanes of traffic and into the northbound lanes, where the driver was hit by a third vehicle.

The driver was pronounced dead on scene, according to deputies. The three teens were taken to the hospital with injuries.

Deputies say there were three teenagers inside the speeding vehicle. They say the teens will be checked for signs of impairment.

One witness said she was almost hit by the teens while driving with her family, but that she pulled over to check on those hurt after the crash.

"They're scared cause they've never seen anything like this," Morgan Cummings Jarosek said. "And my kids care about others. They're upset that someone was seriously injured and that someone caused someone to be seriously injured."

No other injuries were reported in the crash.

Deputies say they have surveillance footage from the McDonald's to look at as part of their investigation.