HPD: Two teens injured in drive-by shooting outside party

Police say an 18-year-old and 16-year-old were injured shot at a home on Croker Ridge just south of Beltway 8.

HOUSTON — Two teens were wounded in a drive-by shooting when police say someone opened fire on a party early Monday morning.

This happened around 1 a.m. outside of a home in the 4600 block of Croker Ridge Road just south of Beltway 8.

Houston police said officers responded to a call of a shooting at that time and found an 18-year-old male and a 16-year-old girl shot.

Police said the 18-year-old was shot in the arm and the stomach, while girl had been shot in the leg. Both victims were transported to a local hospital and are expected to survive.

Investigators said a red car opened fire on the teens who were at a party at a residence in the area. They do not believe the teens were targeted.

Police are reviewing surveillance video in the area for more clues on the suspects and their vehicle.

