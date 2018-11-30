SUGAR LAND, Texas – Two teenagers hid in a closet when they heard a thief breaking into their home in Sugar Land on Friday.

Sugar Land Police say the 14-year-old boy and his 15-year-old sister were home alone when the suspect rang the doorbell around 6:45 p.m.

The siblings didn't answer the door and apparently thinking no one was home, the suspect walked to the backyard and smashed a backdoor window.

The teens then ran into a closet and called police.

When the thief realized there was someone home, he ran away without taking anything, police said.

The suspect can be seen leaving the home through the backdoor windows he smashed when he broke in.

Sugar Land Police

The children were not hurt in the incident.

The suspect was seen on home surveillance footage wearing a Georgia Tech hoodie and carrying a bag.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Sugar Land Police Department at (281) 275-2540 or Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at (281) 342-TIPS (8477).

Watch surveillance footage of the suspect here on YouTube or in the video below.

