2 teens arrested, charged in kidnapping and rape of young woman

The woman was found naked and hiding in bushes near a northwest Harris County park. She said she was taken from her driveway after a concert.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two Houston-area teens are in custody after kidnapping a young woman earlier this month, raping her and robbing her, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Olvin Rodriguez, 17, and the unidentified 16-year-old juvenile are charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault and aggravated robbery.

Precinct 4 deputies found the woman naked and hiding in bushes on Loren Lane, near White Oak Bayou off Highway 290 on Sept. 2.

She told them that she was kidnapped from her driveway after returning home from a concert with friends. The armed teens forced her back into her car and drove to another location where they raped her, HCSO said. She told investigators they dumped her on Loren Lane and took off with her cellphone and other personal belongings.

Precinct 4 deputy constables recovered "valuable evidence" at the scene and the case was turned over to violent crime investigators with HCSO.

They were able to trace her cellphone to a residence on Dogwood View Lane where they arrested Rodriguez. Investigators searched the residence and found the victim's belongings and the gun used in the case, according to HCSO.

Rodriguez is being held on a $300,000 bond and is due in court on Monday.

The 16-year-old was arrested at his home and taken into juvenile custody.